RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Wins All Key Demos For The Week

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" stood as the No. 1 evening newscast across the board: Total Viewers (9.108 million), Adults 25-54 (1.777 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.180 million) for the week of Feb. 24, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (7.823 million, 1.634 million and 1.135 million, respectively) by 1.285 million Total Viewers, by 143,000 Adults 25-54 and by 45,000 Adults 18-49. In fact, "World News Tonight" turned its 2nd-largest overall viewer win of the season.

"World News Tonight" increased its Total Viewer lead over "NBC Nightly News" from the previous week by 4% (vs. 1.240 million) and from the year-ago week by 52% (vs. 846,000), leading in all 23 weeks of the season and the last 66 weeks overall. In Adults 25-54, "World News Tonight" widened its margin of victory year to year by triple digits (+225%; vs. 44,000). Further, "World News Tonight" has taken the top spot in overall viewers and in the key adult news demo for the 11th straight week.

For the 2nd week in a row, "World News Tonight" was up over the previous week in Total Viewers (+80,000/+1% - 9.180 million vs. 9.028 million).

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.877 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 3rd consecutive year, based on Most Current Data. In fact, "World News Tonight" is nearly doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (7.983 million) from last season (+94% - 894,000 vs. 462,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" is beating "CBS Evening News" (5.708 million) by 3.169 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by its largest news demo margin (+54,000 - 1.736 million vs. 1.682 million) in 24 years and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 12 years-since the 1995-1996 and the 2007-2008 seasons, respectively. "World News Tonight" is also slashing its season margin with NBC in Adults 18-49 (-94% - 3,000 vs. 53,000), seeing its closest gap in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season.

"World News Tonight" is No. 1 in both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 season to date for the first time in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (9.108 million, 1.777 million and 1.180 million, respectively) beat "CBS Evening News" (5.984 million, 1.187 million and 841,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+3.124 million), Adults 25-54 (+590,000) and Adults 18-49 (+339,000).

NOTE: Due to the Democratic Debate on Tuesday (2/25/20), "CBS Evening News" was retitled to "CBS Evening Nws." CBS also retitled on Friday. The retitled telecasts are excluded from THE WEEKLY and season averages. CBS' weekly averages are based on three days (Mon, Wed-Thurs).

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of Feb. 24, 2020):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 9,108,000 1.5/8 1,777,000 0.9/7; 1,180,000 6.0/14 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 7,823,000 1.3/7; 1,634,000 0.9/6; 1,135,000 5.1/11 CBS EVENING NEWS 5,984,000 1.0/5; 1,187,000 0.6/5; 841,000 3.9/ 9

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 2/24/20), Previous Week (w/o 2/17/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/25/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-3/1/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-3/2/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.





Related Articles View More TV Stories