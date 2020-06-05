RATINGS: WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE? Goes Out on Top for ABC on Thursday

ABC (4.688 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) was still the network to beat on Thursday with the season finale of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (6.555 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) followed by fresh installments of "Holey Moley" (3.940 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) and "To Tell the Truth" (3.568 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

The silver went to CBS (4.022 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (5.061 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), a new "Man with a Plan" (4.753 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), "Mom" (4.596 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), a new "Broke" (4.039 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7) and "SWAT" (2.841 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

Next up was NBC (2.239 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with its lineup of "Council of Dads" (2.821 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), "Blindspot" (1.982 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "NBC News Special: America in Crisis" (1.913 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.222 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up "Celebrity Watch Party" (1.503 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Labor of Love" (0.941 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #13).

And finally, closing out the evening were originals from "Burden of Truth" (0.532 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "In the Dark" (0.425 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) on The CW (0.479 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Celebrity Watch Party

0.00% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

0.00% - Man with a Plan

0.00% - Council of Dads

0.00% - Blindspot

0.00% - Burden of Truth

0.00% - In the Dark

-12.50% - Holey Moley

-14.29% - To Tell the Truth

-16.67% - Broke

-33.33% - Labor of Love

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY (vs. Paradise Hotel)

0.00% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (vs. CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (Repeat))

0.00% - MAN WITH A PLAN (vs. YOUNG SHELDON (Repeat))

0.00% - In the Dark

-12.50% - HOLEY MOLEY (vs. THE $100,000 PYRAMID (Repeat))

-14.29% - TO TELL THE TRUTH (vs. TO TELL THE TRUTH (Repeat))

-16.67% - Broke (vs. Life in Pieces)

-50.00% - Burden of Truth (vs. iZombie)

-50.00% - LABOR OF LOVE (vs. Paradise Hotel)

-73.33% - COUNCIL OF DADS (vs. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5)

-80.00% - Blindspot (vs. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5)

-80.00% - NBC News Special: America in Crisis (vs. Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5)

