RATINGS: TONIGHT SHOW Ranks #1 for the Late-Night Week of Sept. 16-20 in All Key Demographics

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has finished #1 for the late-night ratings week of Sept. 16-20 in adults 18-49 and all other key demographics (including a tie in men 18-34), according to "live plus same day" ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.32 rating for the week in the key adult 18-49 demographic topped the 0.30 of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and the 0.29 of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" finished #1 versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, total viewers and all other key categories (including a tie in men 18-34). Season to date, Meyers defeated both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in 10 of 10 key ratings category.

In the digital realm, "Tonight" generated 50 million video views for the week across Youtube and Facebook, easily ranking as the #1 late-night program (Source: ListenFirst Media, 9/16/19-9/22/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views (YouTube + Facebook).

Year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels (excludes WWE programs & specials, source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-09/22/19).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" earned 12 million views across Youtube and Facebook, with the three "A Closer Look" segments accumulating 5.8 million views on YouTube.

The premiere week of "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" amassed 7.8 million total views on YouTube. It was also the most-social late-night series of the week, topping all broadcast and cable competition by generating 638,000 Total Interactions across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Additionally, "A Little Late" delivered the #1 and #2 most-social individual telecasts of the week in the late-night daypart with its Monday and Wednesday's episodes (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 09/09/19-09/15/19, Late Fringe, Linear Window. Series Only. Note that due to an Instagram processing issue, data for Thursday 9/19 is unavailable).





