RATINGS: TONIGHT SHOW Hits An Eight-week High, Wins The Week Of April 22-26

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has finished first for the late-night ratings week of April 22-26 in adults 18-49, total viewers and all other key measures versus encore episodes of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

For the week, "Tonight" averaged a 0.45 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.314 million viewers overall, hitting eight-week highs, "Tonight's" best results since the week of Feb. 25-March 1 (0.51 in 18-49, 2.563 million viewers), the week "The Voice" premiered its 16th cycle.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, encore telecasts of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" ranked #1 versus rebroadcasts of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "Nightline" originals in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key measures.

Season to date, Meyers also leads both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of April 22-26. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.45 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.30/2 (R)

ABC "Kimmel," 0.27/2 (R)

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.25/2 (R)

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.17/2 (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.17/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.314 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.249 million viewers (R)

ABC "Kimmel," 1.409 million viewers (R)

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.997 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.175 million viewers (R)

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.094 million viewers (R)

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.705 million viewers (R)

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.52 rating, 4 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.53/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.39/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.31/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.24/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.18/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.446 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.806 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 2.074 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.285 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.464 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.360 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.738 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF APRIL 22-26

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.17

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.14

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.667 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.370 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.700 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.562 million viewers





