RATINGS: TODAY is Number One in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 216 out of 218 weeks in first place. TODAY also grew 24k in the demo week over week. Additionally, TODAY narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA by 19% versus the same week last year. Season to date, TODAY ranks first among A25-54 and A18-49 viewers.

TODAY averaged 1.229 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +66,000 (+6%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +490,000 (+66%)

TODAY has ranked #1 in A25-54 for 216 of the last 218 weeks

Week-over-week, TODAY added +24,000 A25-54 viewers (+2%) and saw its demo lead over CBS improve by 10%



TODAY averaged 913,000 A18-49 viewers, +133,000 (+17%) more than GMA and +394,000 (+76%) higher than CBS

TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA hit a five-week high

TODAY's A18-49 delivery increased by +20,000 (+2%) week-over-week while its leads over GMA finished 10% higher and over CBS grew by 27%

TODAY averaged 3.717 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +710,000 (+24%)

Compared to prior week, TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS increased by 10%.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-3/1/2020)



TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers



In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 22% higher than the same point last season (+107,000 vs. +88,000 last season)





