RATINGS: TODAY is Number One for 180 Straight Weeks

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 180 consecutive weeks in first place, TODAY's best demo streak in more than six years. TODAY won in total viewers Wednesday and came within just 29,000 viewers of GMA for the week. TODAY also posted its biggest total viewer lead over CBS in more than three months.

TODAY is the only morning show to post total viewer growth versus a year ago, narrowing the gap with GMA by a whopping 92%. Week over week, TODAY also narrowed the total viewer gap with GMA by 38%. Additionally, TODAY is posting its best total viewer lead over CBS season-to-date in three years.

TODAY was retitled Monday and Tuesday of last week due to special reports covering President Trump's visit to Great Britain.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

TODAY averaged 1.201 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +126,000 (+12%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +490,000 (+69%)

TODAY has now ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers for 180 consecutive weeks (best streak in over six years) and 196 of the last 197 weeks

TODAY more than doubled its A25-54 lead over GMA compared to the same week last season

TODAY posted higher demo leads over both GMA (up 27%) and CBS (up 9%) week-over-week

TODAY averaged 848,000 A18-49 viewers, +118,000 (+16%) ahead of GMA and +348,000 (+70%) higher than CBS

Versus prior week, TODAY increased its A18-49 lead over GMA by 82% and CBS by 10%

TODAY averaged 3.812 million total viewers, topping CBS by +961,000 (+34%)

This was TODAY's biggest total viewer lead over CBS in over three months (since week of 2/25/2019)

TODAY ranked #1 on Wednesday among total viewers

TODAY posted its third straight week of closer total viewer gaps vs. GMA, finishing 38% closer than prior week

Vs. prior year, TODAY was the only morning program to grow in total viewers (+2%, or +68,000) vs. GMA -6% and CBS -5. TODAY's total viewer gap vs. GMA closed by 92% while its lead over CBS was 32% higher than the same week last season

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/24/2018-6/9/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among A25-54 and A18-49

TODAY is having its best total viewer lead over CBS season-to-date in three years

TODAY's total viewer advantage over CBS is up 21% vs. the same period last season (+904,000 vs. +748,000 last season)

Only 44,000 viewers separate TODAY and GMA, a margin of just 1%





