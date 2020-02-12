RATINGS: THIS IS US Tops Demos for NBC on Tuesday

NBC (5.130 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) claimed the adults 18-49 crown thanks to its mix of "Ellen's Game of Games" (4.534 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "This Is Us" (6.373 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "New Amsterdam" (4.483 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

The silver went to CBS (8.885 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and its trio of "NCIS" (11.647 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3), "FBI" (8.914 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (6.096 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

Next up was ABC (3.568 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) with originals from "The Conners" (6.339 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2), "Bless This Mess" (3.601 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "Mixed-ish" (2.569 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8), "Black-ish" (2.542 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and the debut of "For Life" (3.178 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.821 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up a repeat of "The Resident" (1.642 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) plus a new "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (2.000 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

And finally, fresh installments of "The Flash" (1.137 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.746 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15) over on The CW (0.942 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+22.22% - THE CONNERS (vs. 1/28/20)

+20.00% - MIXED-ISH (vs. 1/28/20)

+20.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. 1/28/20)

+16.67% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. 1/28/20)

+7.69% - THIS IS US (vs. 1/28/20)

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

-9.09% - NCIS (vs. 1/28/20)

-10.00% - Ellen's Game of Games

-11.11% - FBI (vs. 1/28/20)

-14.29% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. 1/28/20)

-14.29% - NEW AMSTERDAM (vs. 1/28/20)

-25.00% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

-25.00% - The Flash

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+22.22% - THE CONNERS (vs. American Housewife)

+20.00% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK (vs. The Gifted)

+16.67% - FOR LIFE (vs. The Rookie)

0.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

0.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

-17.65% - This Is Us

-20.00% - FBI

-23.08% - NCIS

-25.00% - Mixed-ish

-25.00% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. NCIS: New Orleans)

-33.33% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. Roswell, New Mexico)

-40.00% - Ellen's Game of Games

-40.00% - New Amsterdam

-50.00% - The Flash





