RATINGS: THE VOICE, NBC Top Viewers

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (11/2/20):

NBC (6.051 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) was the network to beat on Monday with a new "The Voice" (7.446 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) and "The 2020 SNL Election Special" (3.260 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

ABC (5.097 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) claimed the silver with a new "Dancing with the Stars" (5.305 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) followed by the return of "The Good Doctor" (4.681 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

Next up was CBS (2.721 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with "The Price Is Right at Night" (4.051 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) alongside repeats of "All Rise" (1.849 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7) and "Bull" (2.263 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.279 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up "LA's Finest" (1.504 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #6) and "Filthy Rich" (1.055 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7).

And finally, The CW (0.960 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) opted for repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.911 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7), another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.986 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.971 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T7) to round out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Voice

-25.00% - LA's Finest

-30.00% - Dancing with the Stars

-33.33% - Filthy Rich

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-23.08% - The Voice

-25.00% - THE PRICE IS RIGHT at Night (vs. The Neighborhood/Bob (Hearts) Abishola)

-30.00% - Dancing with the Stars

-33.33% - The Good Doctor

-71.43% - FILTHY RICH (vs. Prodigal Son)

-76.92% - LA's Finest (vs. 9-1-1)

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (11/4/19):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Some local NFL coverage is currently reflected in ABC and CW fast-affiliate averages.]

NBC (6.335 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and FOX (4.590 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) shared the demo crown on Monday as the latter offered up new episodes of "9-1-1" (5.988 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.192 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

The Peacock then served up fresh installments of "The Voice" (7.825 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) and "Bluff City Law" (3.356 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

Next up was ABC (6.540 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) and its mainstays "Dancing with the Stars" (6.854 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and "The Good Doctor" (5.911 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.538 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) had originals from "The Neighborhood" (5.953 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.646 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "All Rise" (5.101 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and "Bull" (5.713 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.754 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) opted for repeats of "All American" (0.774 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.733 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) to round out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - 9-1-1

0.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - Prodigal Son

-10.00% - THE GOOD DOCTOR (vs. 10/21/19)

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-14.29% - Bull

-14.29% - All Rise

-16.67% - Bluff City Law

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+30.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

-9.09% - Dancing with the Stars

-10.00% - The Neighborhood

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-23.53% - The Voice

-25.00% - Bull

-25.00% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-30.77% - The Good Doctor

-41.67% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

-61.54% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

