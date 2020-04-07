RATINGS: THE VOICE Is The #1 Most-Watched Alternative Series For Primetime Ratings Week Of March 30-April 5

NBC has averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.0 million viewers overall for the primetime ratings week of March 30-April 5, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In total viewers, Monday's "The Voice" was the #1 alternative series of the week. In adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, "The Voice" ranked as the week's #2 show overall.

Season to date, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.406 million persons of #1 in total viewers behind CBS, the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 17 years, since the 2002-2003 season when NBC ranked within 782,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 28 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," March 30-April 5

ABC...0.8

CBS...0.8

Fox...0.8

NBC...0.7

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...6.7 million

ABC...4.9 million

NBC...4.0 million

Fox...3.2 million

CW...0.5 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.8

NBC...1.4

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

Fox...6.8 million

NBC...6.8 million

ABC...5.5 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of March 30-April 5:

Monday

NBC won Monday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings measure.

"The Voice" (1.7 rating in 18-49, 9.8 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) grew +13% versus the same night last year in 18-49 (1.7 vs. 1.5 on April 1, 2019) and +1.3 million persons or +15% in total viewers (9.8 million vs. 8.5 million). Week to week, "Voice" maintained 100% in 18-49 (1.7 vs. 1.7) and grew +2% in total viewers (9.8 million vs. 9.6 million) to the show's #2 most-watched Monday telecast since March 18, 2019 (9.9 million), trailing over that span only the 10.0 million on March 16. "Voice" was the #1 show of the night in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

"Manifest" (0.7 in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7) and is 99% in total viewers (4.1 million vs. 4. 125 million). "Manifest" ranked #2 in the slot in 10 of 10 key categories - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers - behind only ABC's "Good Doctor" season finale. Digital / Social: "Manifest" ranked as Monday's #1 most social scripted primetime drama, with 164,000 Total Interactions, up +46% from the show's season average (112,000) and up +54% from the series average (106,000), to rank as the #1 most social episode in series history (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/30/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

Tuesday

A rebroadcast of "Ellen's Game of Games" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) delivered the show's highest results for an encore telecast since Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at 10 p.m. (1.2 in 18-49, 4.858 million viewers). In the timeslot, "Games" ranked #2 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings category.

An encore telecast of "New Amsterdam" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers overall from 9- 10 p.m. ET) set a new series-high 18-49 rating for an encore and delivered the show's most-watched rebroadcast since Friday Sept. 28, 2018 at 9 p.m. (3.2 million).

The "NBC News Special Report: virus Pandemic" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #2 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and was #2 outright among those nets in adults 25-54 and total viewers. Despite the 10 p.m. hour, the special maintained its rating or grew from its first half-hour to its second in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and wonen 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Wednesday

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 5.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) delivered the show's most-watched encore since Jan. 30, 2019 (5.277 million), up +14% versus the show's prior encore in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6 on March 11) and +15% in total viewers (5.3 million vs. 4.6 million).

An encore "Chicago Fire" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) matched the show's highest rating for a rebroadcast since Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at 10 p.m. (0.7) and achieved the top total-viewer results for a "Fire" encore since Jan. 30, 2019 (4.8 million).

A rebroadcast of "Chicago P.D." (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's highest rating for an encore since Dec. 26, 2018 (0.7) and delivered the most-watched "P.D." rebroadcast since Jan. 1, 2020 (4.4 million). The "P.D." rebroadcast won the timeslot in total viewers and adults 18-34 versus ABC's original David Blaine special and was up +20% versus the show's previous encore in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5 on March 11) and +8% in total viewers (4.3 million vs. 4.0 million).

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) retained 92% week to week in total viewers (3.153 million vs 3.410 million). Delayed Viewing: The Sept. 26 "Superstore" season debut has easily quadrupled its 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.76 in L+SD to a 3.72, +389%), and is up +5.1 million persons in total viewers, from 2.9 million to 8.0 million.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) retained 96% week to week in total viewers (2.055 million vs. 2.143 million) to delivers the show's #2 most-watched regular-slot episode so far this season.

Digital / Social: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" ranked as the #1 most social scripted primetime comedy of the week, with 521,000 Total Interactions. That's up +5% versus the season average (497,000) to rank as the show's #3 most social episode of the season (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/30/20-4/5/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

"B99" generated the Instagram post with the week's #1 most Instagram content responses among all scripted primetime comedies (168,000), with a post asking fans who their favorite guest star of the series has been (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/30/20-4/5/20, Content Responses [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"B99" also delivered the week's #1 most-viewed Youtube video among all scripted primetime comedies (494,000), with the cold open of Amy announcing her pregnancy to the team (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/30/20-4/5/20, Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

An encore telecast of "Will & Grace" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 1.5 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET.

"Indebted" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.4 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of its lead-in in 18-49 and 93% in total viewers, while retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and 95% in total viewers (1.4 million vs. 1.5 million).

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49 and ranked #1 outright among those dramas in men 18-34.

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) equaled the show's #2 highest rating of the season in 18-49 and topped the show's season averages by +20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and +15% in total viewers (4.7 million vs. 4.1 million). Digital / Social: "The Blacklist," with 50,000 Total Social Interactions, was up +34% over the show's season average (45,000), to rank as "Blacklist's" #3 most social episode of the season.

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.7 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and 97% in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.8 million), and growing +13% week to week in adults 25-54 (0.9 vs. 0.8).

Saturday

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 0.9 in 25-54, 3.9 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 primetime program of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, while equaling the show's top 18-49 and 25-54 results since Dec. 30, 2017 (0.8 in 18-49, 1.1 in 25-54 from 8-10 p.m.). From its first half-hour to its fourth, "Dateline Mystery" grew +40% in 18-49 (0.5 to 0.7), +43% in 25-54 (0.7 to 1.0) and +1.2 million persons or 36% in total viewers (3.3 million to 4.5 million).

"SNL Vintage" (0.5 in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET, with an encore of an April 4, 2018 telecast of "Saturday Night Live" hosted by John Mulaney and featuring musical guest Jack 'White, equaled the highest 18-49 rating for an "SNL" rebroadcast in this timeslot since Dec. 21, 2019 (0.6).

Sunday

"Little Big Shots" (0.3 in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m.) was up +18% versus NBC's timeslot average this season prior to "Little Big Shots" moving to the hour on March 22 (excluding sports and the Golden Globes) in total viewers (2.6 million vs. 2.2 million).

"The Wall" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.0 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) was up 0.1 of a point or +25% versus NBC's time-period average this season prior to "The Wall" moving to the slot on March 22 (excluding sports and the Golden Globes) in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4, L+SD) and +20% in total viewers (3.0 vs. 2.5 million). Week to week, "The Wall" retained 100% in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and 97% in total viewers (3.0 million vs. 3.1 million).

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) equaled the shows high in adult 18-49 rating since Feb. 23 (0.5) and grew +3% week to week in total viewers. Digital / Social: Total Activity for "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" reached 66,000 Total Interactions, up +38% versus the show's season average (45,000) to rank as its #3 most social episode of the season. "Zoey's" has accumulated the #2 most new followers across the 'big four' social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram) among all new TV programs across the linear/streaming landscape, with 156,000 new followers since Jan. 1 (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic, New Fans, Brand Type: TV Shows, Season 1, 1/1/20-4/5/20).

"Good Girls" averaged a 0.4 rating in 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET. Digital / Social: "Good Girls" ranked as Sunday's #2 most social scripted primetime drama and the week's #4 most social scripted primetime drama, with 306,000 Total Interactions. That's up +222% versus "Good Girls'" season average (95,000) and up +585% versus the series average (45,000) to rank as the #1 most social episode in series history (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/30/20-4/5/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram post ranked as the week's #2 most social individual talent post across all primetime television series (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/30/20-4/5/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).





