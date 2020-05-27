RATINGS: THE VOICE Delivers 2 Of The 3 Most-Watched Programs For The Week Of May 18-24

NBC has finished #2 for the primetime ratings week of May 18-24 in total viewers and adults 25-54, while tying for #2 in the adult 18-49 demographic, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In total viewers, "The Voice" accounted for two of the week's top three shows, with Monday's edition ranking #2 and Tuesday's finishing #3.

In the key adult 18-49 demo, Monday's "Voice" tied for #3 among the week's Big 4 primetime telecasts, Tuesday's finished #5, Thursday's "Celebrity Escape Room" "Red Nose Day" special tied as the #6 show of the week and Monday's "Songland" and Tuesday's "Voice" recap tied for #9.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 35 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," May 18-24

Fox...0.6

NBC...0.5

ABC...0.5

CBS...0.4

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...4.1 million

NBC...3.6 million

Fox...2.9 million

ABC...2.9 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.7

NBC...1.3

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.0

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.6 million

NBC...6.5 million

Fox...6.2 million

ABC...5.4 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of May 18-24:

Monday

NBC wins Monday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers and is #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in every other key ratings measure.

Part 1 of the "Voice 18" Finale (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.6 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) hit a four-week high in total viewers (best since April 20, 9.2 million) and equaled a four-week high in 18-49 (best since April 20, 1.4). "Voice" was the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers and was #1 or tied for #1 on those nets in all other key ratings categories.

"Songland" (0.7 in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) delivered four-week highs in 18-49 and total viewers (best since April 20, 0.8 in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall), to win the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and rank #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in every other key demo. "Songland" grew +17% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6) and +9% in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 3.5 million). Multi-platinum and award-winning duo Florida Georgia Line was featured on the May 18 "Songland" and released the new song "Second Guessing." The song reached #1 on the iTunes Country Chart, marking the fourth "Songland" this year and 11th over the past two seasons to produce a #1 ranking on an iTunes music chart.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

An encore recap telecast of "The Voice" averaged a 0.7 rating in 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET.

The finale of "The Voice 18" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 7.5 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) generated NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the Tuesday 9-11 p.m. timeslot since the night of the "This Is Us" season finale eight weeks earlier, (1.2 from 9-11 p.m. for "This Is Us" and the preview of "Council of Dads" on March 24) and delivered the network's top total-viewer result in the slot since Dec. 17, 2019 (8.7 million for the "Voice 17" finale). The "Voice 18" beat the year-ago "Voice 16" closer in total viewers by +1.5% (7.5 million vs. 7.4 million on Tuesday, May 21, 2019) and was the #1 show of the night in adults 25-54 and total viewers. "The Voice" won its 9-11 p.m. timeslot among the Big 4 networks by an +80% margin in adults 18-49 (0.9 vs 0.5 for CBS and Fox) and more than +2.5 million viewers overall (7.5 million vs. 5.0 million for CBS). Versus NBC's average in the timeslot this season, "The Voice" was up +40% in total viewers (7.5 million vs. 5.4 million, L+SD excluding live news).

Wednesday

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) joined with the episode's original telecast on Nov. 20, 2019 (8.4 million) and a March 11 rebroadcast (4.6) to total 16.3 million viewers.

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Fire" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.1 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) joined with the episode's first-run telecast on March 18 (9.0 million) to total 12.1 million viewers.

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) joined with the episode's original telecast on Feb. 5 (7.2 million) to total more than 10.5 million viewers.

Thursday

The NBC Special "Celebrity Escape Room" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9:01 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, and was #1 outright in women 25-54. The special scored NBC's highest rating in the timeslot since April 30 (1.2 with "The PARKS AND RECREATION Special") and the network's top total-viewer result in the slot since Dec. 12, 2019 (5.894 million for "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways"). Versus NBC's average in the timeslot last summer, "Celebrity Escape Room" was up +60% in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.5, L+SD excluding live news and sports) and by +1.0 million persons or +36% in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 2.8 million).

"The Red Nose Day Special" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9:01-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% of the year-ago telecast's rating in adults 25-54 (0.5 vs. 0.5 on May 23, 2019 from 8-10 p.m.).

Friday

An encore telecast of Thursday's NBC Special "Celebrity Escape Room" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) combined with the episode's original telecast on Thursday (3.8 million viewers) to total 6.3 million persons.

An encore telecast of "Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 3.1 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) finished as the #1 newsmagazine of the night in adults 25-54 and total viewers and tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 25-54.

Related Articles View More TV Stories