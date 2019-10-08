RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Takes Late-Night Week Of Sept. 30-Oct. 4 In Adults 18-49

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4 in adults 18-49 and most other key ratings demographics, according to "live plus same day" ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.42 rating for the week in adults 18-49 topped the 0.37 of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and the 0.34 of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Fallon also finished the week #1 in adults 25-54, adults 18-34, women 18-34, women 18-49 and all key adult-male demographics.

"Tonight" was led by powerful results Sunday night after primetime NFL coverage. Sunday's 0.68 rating in 18-49 is up +100% versus the show's average for Premiere Week the prior week in adults 18-49 (0.34, L+SD), while that night's 2.279 million viewers was an increase of +29% versus the Premiere Week figure of 1.767 million.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" scored a 0.23 rating in 18-49, matching Seth's best week excluding Sept. 2-6 (when he benefited from a Thursday primetime NFL game) since May 20-24 (0.25). In total viewers, it's the best average for "Late Night," excluding that Sept. 2-6 week, since June 24-28 (1.169 million).

For the week, Meyers' outrated "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in every key demographic - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

In the digital realm, with 66 million views, "Tonight" scored its best week of the year on YouTube. The elevated totals were powered by Jimmy's reveal of unseen footage of Taylor Swift after her eye surgery, which drew more than 5.5 million views. A 'Name That Song Challenge' with Taylor was also huge, with 4.5 million views.

"Tonight" again ranked as the #1 most-viewed TV Show program on Youtube for the week (Source: ListenFirst Media, 9/30/19-10/6/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], excludes WWE and Kids programming).

"Tonight" also boasted the week's most-viewed Facebook video across the late-night daypart with the clip of Taylor Swift reacting to video of herself post-eye surgery, as well as the most engaged-with Instagram post and Tweet across late-night last week (Source: ListenFirst Media, 9/30/19-10/6/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook] + ListenFirst Content Responses [Instagram & Twitter], excludes WWE and Kids programming).

Year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels for 2019 (excludes WWE programs & specials, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-10/6/19.

Late Night with Seth Meyers" logged its second best week of Youtube viewing in six months, with 12.2 million views of new videos, to trail only the prior week over that six-month period. "A Closer Look" totalled more than 8 million Youtube views with its three installments. Total video views - including historical content - reached 19.4 million, to rank as the show's new highest weekly total in more than six months.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" drew 4.7 million Youtube views last week, MAKING IT the show's best week since its premiere week, with 2.1 million of those views being of new videos. Since its premiere on Sept. 16, the show has amassed 17 million views on YouTube. The "A Little Late" premiere monologue is up to 1.5 million views on Youtube and nine clips have topped 500,000 views.

On the younger-skewing Instagram platform, "A Little Late" has already garnered 240,000 followers and is averaging just shy of 7,000 new followers daily. The show has gained 102,000 new followers since Sept. 16, which ranks it #1 across all late-night programs in that timeframe on the platform (Source ListenFirst Media, 9/16/19-10/6/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Fan Growth Score [Instagram], Late Fringe Daypart). The account has netted more than 2 million views of clipped program content since the premiere, and Instagram posts have earned 1.3 million total responses over that timeframe.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 4. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.42 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.37/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.23/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.18/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.902 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 3.256 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.785 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.126 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.121 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.222 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.672 million viewers *

* Friday's "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores. "Tonight" also aired a Sunday edition, delayed by an NFL overrun.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.38 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.35/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.32/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/2

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.18/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.840 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.107 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.808 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.134 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.120 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.204 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.666 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF SEPT. 30-OCT. 4

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.19

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.11

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.12 (R) **

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.38

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.30

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.654 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.273 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.259 million viewers (R) **



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.723 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.553 million viewers

** Preempted on Tuesday and Thursday.





