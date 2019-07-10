RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Dominates the Encore Week of July 1-5 in 18-49

Encore telecasts of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" have dominated the holiday ratings week of July 1-5, winning in adults 18-49 and most other key demographics over "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.32 rating in adults 18-49 for the encore week outscored the 0.25 for "Kimmel" rebroadcasts by a +28% margin and the 0.23 of "Late Show's" encores by +39%.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" encores topped CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" rebroadcasts in adults 18-49 by a +29% margin (with a 0.18 rating vs. a 0.14). Season to date, Meyers also leads both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of July 1-5. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.32 rating, 2 share (R)

CBS "Late Show," 0.23/2 (R) *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.25/2 (R) *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.19/2 *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.18/2 (R)

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.14/1 (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.12/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.720 million viewers (R)

CBS "Late Show," 1.956 million viewers (R) *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.459 million viewers (R) *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.046 million viewers *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.885 million viewers (R)

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.926 million viewers (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.522 million viewers (R)

* Thursday and Friday ABC and CBS telecasts are excluded from these averages due to the July 4 holiday.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.50 rating, 4 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.51/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.39/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.30/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.23/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.18/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.404 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.741 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 2.032 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.266 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.432 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.344 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.720 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JULY 1-5

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.12 (R) **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.13 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.24

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.20

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.320 million viewers (R) **

TB S, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.320 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.468 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.363 million viewers

** "The Daily Show" was preempted on Wednesday and Thursday.





Related Articles View More TV Stories