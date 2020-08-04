RATINGS: THE TITAN GAMES Wins Demo Race for NBC on Monday

NBC had 3.005 million viewers on Monday.

NBC (3.005 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) maintained the demo crown on Monday thanks to a new "The Titan Games" (3.714 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) and a rebroadcast of "American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. The World" (2.650 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2).

CBS (3.158 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #2) was a close second with its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (3.716 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (3.349 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6), "All Rise" (2.725 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "Bull" (3.216 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Next up was FOX (2.022 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with second runs of "9-1-1" (2.178 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "9-1-1: Lone Star" (1.866 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.724 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up a new "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" (1.724 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).

And finally, repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.941 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.926 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) plus a new "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.900 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) rounded out the night on The CW (0.917 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Titan Games

0.00% - The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! (vs. 7/20/20)

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (vs. Whose Line Is It Anyway?/Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Repeat))

-12.50% - THE TITAN GAMES (vs. American Ninja Warrior)

-70.00% - The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! (vs. Bachelor in Paradise/Grand Hotel)

