RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Tops Demos for FOX on Wednesday

FOX (4.530 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) was back in front among adults 18-49 on Wednesday with new episodes of "The Masked Singer" (6.854 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1) and "Almost Family" (2.205 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

CBS (5.808 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) took home the silver then with its trio of "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.808 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2), "SEAL Team" (5.815 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #6) and "SWAT" (4.800 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

Next up was NBC (3.663 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) with night two of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (5.995 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3), the penultimate "Making It" (2.848 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and the season finale of "Making It" (2.144 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.421 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) served up the fall finales of "The Goldbergs" (3.965 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), "Schooled" (3.017 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "Modern Family" (4.249 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "Single Parents" (3.058 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and "Stumptown" (3.118 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

And finally, The CW (0.746 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) likewise closed out the night with its fall finales to "Riverdale" (0.746 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and "Nancy Drew" (0.745 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - ALMOST FAMILY (vs. 11/27/19)

+5.56% - The Masked Singer

0.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

0.00% - Modern Family

0.00% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - SEAL Team

0.00% - Single Parents

0.00% - Schooled

0.00% - Stumptown

0.00% - Making It

0.00% - Riverdale

0.00% - Nancy Drew

-14.29% - SWAT (vs. 11/27/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+216.67% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire (Repeat))

+25.00% - MAKING IT - 10:00 (vs. A Legendary Christmas)

+20.00% ALMOST FAMILY (vs. Star (Repeat))

0.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)

-16.67% - Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways (vs. Ellen's Game of Games: Game of Games Holiday Spectacular)

-20.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-25.00% - SWAT (vs. Criminal Minds)

-25.00% - MAKING IT - 9:00 (vs. Little Big Shots: Little Big Holiday Special)

-27.27% - The Goldbergs

-28.57% - Stumptown (vs. A Million Little Things)

-30.00% - SEAL Team

-33.33% - Single Parents

-35.71% - Modern Family

-40.00% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)

-50.00% - Riverdale





