RATINGS: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Wins Third Consecutive Premiere Week

For the week ending Friday, Sept. 27 (week #1 of the TV calendar year), in live plus 3-day lift, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT beat its closest competition for the third consecutive premiere week (3.53m vs. 1.97m, +79%).

THE LATE SHOW improved its advantage over ABC to +1.56 million viewers from +1.12 million viewers in live plus same day ratings (+39%) while beating NBC in adults 25-54 (0.5 versus 0.4) and tying in adults 18-49 rating (0.4). THE LATE SHOW beat NBC in adults 18-49 audience (520K versus 463K, +12%).

Also, as of today, Stephen's monologues from last week have been viewed over 18.8 million times on YouTube.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.





