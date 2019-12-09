RATINGS: THE GOOD DOCTOR Builds to a Best-Since-Premiere Adult 18-49 Rating

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 9.9 million and 1.7/8 in AD18-49):

On its last original episode of the year, ABC's "The Good Doctor" grew over the prior week by 6% in Adults 18-49 (1.7/8 vs. 1.6/8) to score its highest-rated telecast in 10 weeks since its season opener (and its 2nd-best rating this season) - since 9/23/19. In addition, "The Good Doctor" built week to week by 5% in Total Viewers (9.9 million vs. 9.4 million) to deliver its most-watched telecast in 9 weeks - since 9/30/19.

"The Good Doctor" emerged as Monday's No. 1 series for the 2nd straight week in Total Viewers in L+3 (9.9 million) and, after ranking No. 4 in L+SD, moved up to rank as the night's No. 2 series in Adults 18-49 (1.7/8).

With gains of +3.80 million viewers and +0.8 rating points from L+SD to L+3, "The Good Doctor" ranked as Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49. In fact, "The Good Doctor" matched its season premiere as its biggest L+3 lift this season among Adults 18-49 (+0.8 rating points).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 12/2/19.

Photo Credit: ABC/Jack Rowand





