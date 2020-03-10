RATINGS: THE BACHELOR Dominates Demo Race on Monday

ABC (6.991 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) cruised to the demo crown with night one of "The Bachelor" (7.590 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.1, #1) finale followed by a new "The Good Doctor" (5.791 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3).

NBC (7.058 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) took home the silver with fresh installments from "The Voice" (8.658 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) and "Manifest" (3.856 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9).

Next up was FOX (5.298 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with the penultimate "9-1-1: Lone Star" (5.395 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3) and the season finale of "9-1-1: Lone Star" (5.202 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.615 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up originals from "The Neighborhood" (6.217 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.728 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "All Rise" (4.577 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10) and "Bull" (6.297 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

And finally, the season finales of "All American" (0.739 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.553 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) closed out the night on The CW (0.646 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - The Bachelor

+16.67% - Bull (vs. 2/17/20)

+12.50% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 2/17/20)

0.00% - 9-1-1: Lone Star

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. 2/17/20)

0.00% - Black Lightning

-13.33% - The Voice

-14.29% - Manifest

-16.67% - ALL RISE (vs. 2/17/20)

-33.33% - All American

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+75.00% - Bull (vs. Bull (Repeat))

+28.57% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR - 9:00 (vs. The Passage)

+12.50% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR - 8:00 (vs. The Passage)

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Man with a Plan)

0.00% - Black Lightning

-4.55% - The Bachelor

-10.00% - The Neighborhood

-28.57% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-33.33% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

-35.00% - The Voice

-35.71% - The Good Doctor

-40.00% - Manifest (vs. The Enemy Within)





