NBC has averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers overall.

Oct. 6, 2020  
RATINGS: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL is #1 on Primetime

NBC has averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers overall for the primetime ratings week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, led by week's #1 primetime show on the Big 4 networks in every key ratings measure, "NBC Sunday Night Football," and the #2 primetime entertainment program in 18-49 viewers, Tuesday's premiere of "Weakest Link," according to "live plus same day" ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's "Eagles-49ers edition of "NBC Sunday Night Football" led the week among all primetime Big 4 programs in adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Tuesday's "Weakest Link" debut was the #2 primetime entertainment program of the week in 18-49 viewers, excluding newsmagazines and live news and sports, and was #3 among entertainment programs in total viewers

Two weeks into the new season, NBC ranks #1 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers, and is #1 or tied for #1 in every other key ratings measure.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Summer-to-date and Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."



