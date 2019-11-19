RATINGS: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Ranks #1 For The Nov. 11-17 Week, NBC Wins In Adults 25-54

NBC has finished #2 for the primetime ratings week of Nov. 11-17 in adults 18-49 and total viewers and #1 in adults 25-54, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC's Bears-Rams "Sunday Night Football" finished #1 for the primetime week in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

In 18-49, top-15 rankings were generated by "This Is Us" (#6), Tuesday's "The Voice" (tied for #7), "Monday's" "Voice" (tied for #10) and "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med" (tied for #10) and "Chicago P.D." (tied for #13).

Season to date, NBC's ranks #1 as the most-watched network in total viewers, marking the first time since 2001 that NBC has led in total viewers at this point in the season.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 8 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Nov. 11-17

Fox...1.4

NBC...1.3

ABC...1.0

CBS...1.0

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...6.9 million

NBC...6.2 million

ABC...5.6 million

Fox...4.9 million

CW...0.8 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...2.2

NBC...1.8

ABC...1.2

CBS...1.1

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

NBC...8.1 million

CBS...8.0 million

Fox...7.9 million

ABC...5.7 million

CW...1.2 million

NBC highlights for the week of Nov. 11-17:

Monday

NBC won Monday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 25-54, men 25-54 (tie) and women 25-54.

"The Voice" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 7.6 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and adults 25-54 (tie) and won its two-hour 8-10 p.m. timeslot among those nets in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"Bluff City Law" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) delivered its most-watched episode since Oct. 7 (3.7 million). Week to week, "Bluff City" retained 100% in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and was up +14% in 25-54 (0.8 vs. 0.7) and +12% in total viewers (3.6 million vs. 3.2 million), to maintain a steady 0.5 in 18-49 for a fifth straight week.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and finished #1 or tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in every other key ratings measure.

The Voice" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew for a second straight week in total viewers to its most-watched Tuesday episode since Oct. 8 (8.6 million), while equaling the show's Tuesday 18-49 high since Oct. 8 (1.5).The Nov. 12 "Voice" ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, behind only "This Is Us," and won the 8-9 p.m. timeslot in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demos.

"This Is Us" (1.4 rating in 18-49, 7.1 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and adults 18-34, while dominating the 9-10 p.m. hour, doubling the #2 show in adults 18-49 (1.4 vs. 0.7 each for CBS and Fox). Week to week, "TIU" grew +8% week to week in 18-49 (1.4 vs. 1.3) and increased by +5% in total viewers (7.1 million vs. 6.7 million) to the show's high since Oct. 8 (7.3 million). L+7: The season's first seven episodes of "This Is Us" have delivered television's #1-2-3-4-5-6-7 biggest L+7 lifts in 18-49 rating so far this season (a +1.51 increase for the Sept 24 season premiere, a +1.42 gain for the Oct. 1 telecast, a +1.50 for Oct. 8, a 1.55 for Oct. 15, a +1.46 for Oct. 22, a +1.41 for Oct. 29 and a +1.43 for Nov. 5). The biggest lift for any other show on television this season is the +1.21 for the Sept. 23 season premiere of "The Good Doctor." Social: With 311,000 Total Interactions, the Nov. 12 "This Is Us" was up +20% versus the prior week's episode (258,000). Justin Hartley had the most engaging post of Tuesday for all scripted primetime dramas, generating 62,000 engagements with images of Kevin, Cassidy, and Nicky from the set (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/12/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

"New Amsterdam" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 5.1 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) won the hour in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and all key adult-female demos, maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7) and increasing by +2% in total viewers (5.1 million vs. 5.0 million).

Wednesday

NBC's "Chicago" lineup ranked as the night's #1 regular lineup in total viewers, with "Chicago Med," "Fire" and "P.D." ranking as the #1-2-3 regular series of the night.

"Chicago Med" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 regularly scheduled show of the night in total viewers, while retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.1 Social: The Nov. 13 "Chicago Med" generated 59,000 Total Interactions, up +27% from the previous week's episode (47,000).

"Chicago Fire" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) was the #2 regularly scheduled show of the night in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med," and maintained 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.1) "Fire" beat a special second hour of "Survivor" to rank as the #1 most-watched regular telecast in the 9 p.m. hour, while tying as the #1 regularly scheduled program in adults 18-49. Social: The Nov. 13 "Chicago Fire," with 98,000 Total Interactions, was up +15% from last the prior week's episode (85,000).

"Chicago P.D." (1.0 rating in 18-49, 6.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #3 regularly scheduled show of the night in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire," retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 1.0) and growing for a second straight week in total viewers (6.571 million vs. 6.451 million on Nov. 6 and 6.299 million on Oct. 30). The Nov. 13 "P.D." topped CBS' drama in the hour, "S.W.A.T." in 10 of 10 key ratings measures, doubling the CBS competition in both adults 18-49 rating (1.0 vs. 0.5) and total viewers (6.5 million vs. 3.1 million). Social: Last week's "Chicago P.D." garnered 88,000 Total Interactions, a +25% increase over the previous week (70,000).

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) equaled the show's season high in 18-49, growing week to week by +14% in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.7) and +5% in total viewers (2.8 million vs. 2.616 million).

"Perfect Harmony" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) retained 94% week to week in total viewers (1.9 million vs. 2.0 million).

"The Good Place" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) built on its lead-in by +50% in adult 18-49 rating to maintain a steady 0.6 rating for a seventh week in a row. The Nov. 14 "Good Place" retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and grew by +4% in total viewers (2.1 million vs. 2.0 million). Social: "The Good Place" was the most social scripted primetime program of the week, with 746,000 Total Interactions, up +226% versus the previous week's episode (229,000) and up +536% versus the series average (117,000), making this the most social episode ever for the series (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/11/19-11/17/19, Percent Share, Primetime, All Series). The giant leap in engagement can be attributed to Kristen Bell's Instagram account. as she had the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd most engaging posts of Thursday from a primetime comedy series, led by an image of the main cast in a group hug that generated 194,000 Total Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 11/14/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

"Will & Grace" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) increased versus its lead-in in total viewers (+5%) in a timeslot where NBC comedies last year averaged a -14% decline versus lead-in in total viewers. "Will & Grace" grew week to week in adults 18-34 (0.3 vs. 0.2) and retains 99.7% in total viewers (2.162 million vs. 2.169 million).

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's high since Sept. 26 during Premiere Week in 18-49 (0.8), growing week to week by +17% in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6) and +6% in total viewers (3.794 million vs. 3.594 million). "SVU" ranked #1 among the 10 p.m. ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of NBC's average in the timeslot last season in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5, L+SD non-sports) and was up +27% in total viewers (4.0 million vs. 3.1 million). In the timeslot, "Blacklist" ranked #2 in total viewers and tied for #2 in adults 25-54. Social: "The Blacklist" tallied 42,000 Total Interactions, a +36% increase from the previous week's episode (31,000). Social: "The Blacklist" tallied 42,000 Total Interactions, a +36% increase from the previous week's episode (31,000).

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.6 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's high for a Friday edition in adults 18-49 since June 7 (0.7), growing week to week by +0.1 of a point or +20% in adults 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and by +6% in total viewers (3.6 million vs. 3.4 million). "Dateline" ranked as the #1 newsmagazine of the night in adults 18-49 and total viewers. L+7: In L+7 Nielsens, "Dateline" is growing this season by +52% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.54 to a 0.82) and by 1.2 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.6 million).

Sunday

NBC Sports coverage of Chicago Bears-Los Angeles Rams "Sunday Night Football" (5.1 rating in 18-49, 16.9 million viewers overall from 8:23-11:04 p.m. ET) won the night in all key ratings measures. The game averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 17.2 million viewers and ranked as primetime TV's #1 show of the week (Nov. 11-17) for the ninth time in 11 weeks this season. TV viewership peaked at 18.5 million viewers from 9:15-9:30 p.m. ET.

Through 11 weeks (12 games), NBC's "SNF" is averaging a Total Audience Delivery of 20.5 million viewers, the highest 11-week average for the series since 2015, and up +4% from the same point last season.





