RATINGS: Part One of ABC's THE BACHELOR Live Finale Soars to New Season Highs

"The Bachelor" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 7.6 million and 2.1/10 in AD18-49):

Part 1 of a live 2-night season finale event of "The Bachelor" built over the prior week's "Women Tell All" by double digits in Total Viewers (+19% - 7.6 million vs. 6.4 million) and Adults 18-49 (+17% - 2.1/10 vs. 1.8/9) to mark new season highs in both Nielsen measures.

ABC's "The Bachelor" finale ranked as Monday's dominant No. 1 TV show in Adults 18-49 by 62% over runner-up NBC's "The Voice" (2.1/10 vs. 1.3/6). In fact, "The Bachelor" delivered its largest margin of victory over "The Voice" this season with Adults 18-49. In addition, "The Bachelor" stood as Monday's highest-rated series among Adults 18-49 on each of its 10 telecasts this season.

Part 2 of the live 2-night season finale event airs tonight (Tuesday, March 10).

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 3/9/20.





