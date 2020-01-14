RATINGS: Night 3 of ABC's 'JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time' Hits 17 Million Viewers

With night 3 of ABC's "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time," ABC ranked No. 1 on Thursday in both Total Viewers (10.3 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.7/9), dominating its nearest competitors by 3.5 million viewers (6.8 million for CBS) and by 55% among Adults 18-49 (1.1/6 for Fox). "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" stood as the No. 1 program of the night in Total Viewers (17.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.5/13), giving ABC its fourth consecutive win this week in the latter Nielsen measure.

"JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time": Night 3 (8:00-9:02 p.m. - 17.0 million and 2.5/13 in AD18-49):

"JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" grew for the 2nd straight night in Total Viewers to deliver 17.0 million viewers on its third night (+3% vs. 16.5 million for night 2). ABC's "JEOPARDY!" ranked as Thursday's dominant No. 1 program in Total Viewers (17.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (2.5/13), standing as the top program for the 3rd night in a row. In fact, "JEOPARDY! GOAT" overshadowed its Thursday competition, towering over the night's No. 2 show (CBS' "Young Sheldon") by 7.0 million viewers (17.0 million vs. 10.0 million) and by more than a full Adult 18-49 rating point (2.5/13 vs. 1.4/8).

Drawing 17.0 million viewers, night 3 of ABC's "JEOPARDY! GOAT" ranked No. 2 among all non-sports telecasts so far this season in Total Viewers, behind only NBC's "The Golden Globes® Awards." "JEOPARDY!" stood as the No. 1 entertainment Thursday telecast of the season in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.

On average through its first 3 telecasts, ABC's "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" is averaging 16.5 million Total Viewers and 2.7/13 in Adults 18-49 after 3 days of TV playback. Please note: "JEOPARDY: The Greatest of All Time" resumes tonight, Tuesday, 1/14/20, with night 4 airing at 8:00 p.m.

Night 3 of "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time" jumped to a 2.7 Adult 18-49 rating after 3 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 1/9/20.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless





