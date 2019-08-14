RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Scores First Back-to-Back Wins Across the Board in Over 3 Years

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (1.043 million), Adults 25-54 (343,000) and Adults 18-49 (264,000) for the 2nd consecutive week during the week of Aug. 5, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. In fact, "Nightline" turned in its first back-to-back wins across the board in over 3 years based on weeks of original telecasts on CBS and NBC-since weeks of 6/6/16 and 6/13/16.

"Nightline" beat CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (933,000, 281,000 and 196,000, respectively) by 110,000 Total Viewers, by 62,000 Adults 25-54 and by 68,000 Adults 18-49.

"Nightline" outdelivered NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (966,000, 341,000 and 234,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+77,000), Adults 25-54 (+2,000) and Adults 18-49 (+3,000).

For the 2nd week in a row, "Nightline" improved on the previous week (w/o 7/29/19) in Adults 18-49 (+4% - 264,000 vs. 255,000), hitting a 6-week high-w/o 6/24/19.

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+30,000 - 430,000 vs. 400,000) and Adults 18-49 (+28,000 - 318,000 vs. 290,000).

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included continuing coverage of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio; the progress that has been made in ALS research and one man's potential breakthrough; the role of 8chan in stoking hate online; an interview with THE FAMILY of a young woman killed by sharks while snorkeling in the Bahamas; and a behind the scenes visit to Camp Mariah.

NOTE: On Friday (8/9/19), CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" was retitled to "The Late Late Show-JC." The retitled telecast is excluded from THE WEEKLY averages. CBS' averages are based on four days (Mon-Thurs).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights, from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT, on The ABC Television Network. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of Aug. 5, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,043,000 343,000/0.3 264,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 933,000 281,000/0.2 196,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 966,000 341,000/0.3 234,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 8/5/19), Previous Week (w/o 7/28/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 8/6/18). Season to date: Most Current: 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18 - 8/11/19) and 2017-2018 Season (9/25/17 - 8/12/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





