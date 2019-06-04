RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks Number One in All Key Measures for the Week of May 27

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (1.303 million), Adults 25-54 (516,000) and Adults 18-49 (427,000) during the week of May 27, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"Nightline" posted double-digit gains week to week (1.169 million, 405,000 and 297,000, respectively, for w/o 5/20/19) across the board: Total Viewers (+11%), Adults 25-54 (+27%) and Adults 18-49 (+44%). In fact, "Nightline" saw its largest overall audience in over 2 months and best key Adults numbers in nearly 1 year - since weeks of 3/11/19 and 6/4/18, respectively.

On Thursday (5/30/19), "Nightline" turned in its strongest single-telecast performance in Total Viewers (1.802 million), Adults 25-54 (778,000) and Adults 18-49 (748,000) in nearly 1 year - since 6/6/18, 6/8/18 and 6/6/18, respectively.

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+28,000 - 442,000 vs. 414,000) and Adults 18-49 (+22,000 - 324,000 vs. 302,000).

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included the road to stardom for Lil Nas X; a wide-ranging interview with former NBA star Lamar Odom and his daughter Destiny Odom; an exclusive interview with Caitlan Coleman, the ex-Taliban hostage mom who opened up about abuse she suffered from her husband; a one-on-one with DJ Khaled about fatherhood and his latest album; and a look at THE ONE of the deadliest seasons to hit Mount Everest.

NOTE: Due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday (5/27/19), all three programs were coded specials. In addition, CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" was retitled to "The Late Late Show-JC-ENC" and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was retitled to "Late Night with Seth Meyers-SM" due to being encore telecasts. The retitled telecasts will not be included in the season averages.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Dan Harris, Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights, from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT, on The ABC Television Network. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of May 27, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,303,000 516,000/0.4 427,000/0.3

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 936,000 276,000/0.2 189,000/0.1

NBC's "Late Night" 1,024,000 382,000/0.3 280,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 5/27/19), Previous Week (w/o 5/20/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/28/18). Season to date: Most Current: 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-6/2/19) and 2017-2018 Season (9/25/17-6/3/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





