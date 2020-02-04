RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in All Key Measures for Week of Jan. 27

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (1.181 million), Adults 25-54 (416,000) and Adults 18-49 (303,000) during the week of Jan. 27, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" outdelivered CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (1.129 million, 322,000 and 230,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+52,000), Adults 25-54 (+94,000) and Adults 18-49 (+73,000), posting its largest leads in both key Adult demos in 6 months-since w/o 7/29/19.

In addition, "Nightline" beat NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (1.061 million, 370,000 and 255,000, respectively) by its largest leads in Total Viewers (+120,000) and Adults 25-54 (+46,000) in 3 months and biggest Adults 18-49 advantage (+48,000) in 7 months-since weeks of 10/21/19 and 6/10/19, respectively.

"Nightline" posted double-digit increases week to week (1.048 million, 350,000 and 245,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+13%), Adults 25-54 (+19%) and Adults 18-49 (+24%), posting its strongest numbers in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 in 3 months and best Adults 18-49 performance in 7 months-since weeks of 10/21/19 and 6/10/19, respectively.

"Nightline" delivered its most-watched telecast on Monday (1.484 million on 1/27/20) and best Adults 18-49 delivery on Thursday (369,000 on 1/30/20) in over 2 months-since 11/13/19. In fact, each telecast stood as "Nightline's" 2nd-best performances overall this season in each respective demo.

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+25,000 - 388,000 vs. 363,000) and Adults 18-49 (+15,000 - 277,000 vs. 262,000), leading the CBS program in both key Adult demos in all 5 seasons that the two programs have aired in their respective time periods-since the 2015-2016 season.

In addition, "Nightline" is cutting its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for the 3rd season in a row in both Adults 25-54 (-36% - 58,000 vs. 90,000) and Adults 18-49 (-43% - 21,000 vs. 72,000), posting its closest-ever Adults 18-49 performance in the 6 seasons the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included the unexpected death of Kobe Bryant and details of the investigation into the helicopter crash, survivors of Auschwitz 75 years after the liberation, and an interview with the director of Oscar-nominated film "1917."

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC.





