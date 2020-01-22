RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Outdelivers THE LATE LATE SHOW in 25-54 & 18-49 Week of 1/13

ABC News' "Nightline" averaged 1.075 million Total Viewers, 360,000 Adults 25-54 and 260,000 Adults 18-49 during the week of Jan. 13, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" led leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (342,000 and 231,000, respectively) in Adults 25-54 (+18,000) and Adults 18-49 (+29,000).

"Nightline" narrowed its margins year to year with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Adults 25-54 (-8% - 22,000 vs. 24,000) and Adults 18-49 (-20% - 16,000 vs. 20,000).

On Thursday (1/16/20), "Nightline" saw in most-watched telecast (1.377 million) in 2 months (since 11/13/19) and 2nd most-watched telecast overall this season.

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+21,000 - 387,000 vs. 366,000) and Adults 18-49 (+11,000 - 277,000 vs. 266,000).

In addition, "Nightline" is cutting its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by double digits for the 3rd season in a row in both Adults 25-54 (-30% - 65,000 vs. 93,000) and Adults 18-49 (-36% - 47,000 vs. 73,000), posting its closest-ever Adults 18-49 performance in the 6 seasons the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included a rare look at the work of the Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 9 on skid row, U.S. families who have been hit with huge surprise medical bills, an interview with St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner on why she filed a complaint against the city and police union, the latest details in Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's future, the creativity and controversy of dog grooming competitions and an interview with Suzanne Somers.

NOTE: On Friday (1/17/20), repeat telecast of CBS "The Late Late Show" was retitled to "The Late Late Show-JC." In addition, repeat telecasts of NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" were retitled to "Late Night with Seth Meyers-SM" on Thursday (1/16/20) and Friday. The retitled telecasts will not be included in THE WEEKLY and season averages. CBS' weekly averages are based on three days (Monday-Thursday) and NBC's weekly averages are based on three days (Monday-Wednesday).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of Jan. 13, 2020:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,075,000 360,000/0.3 260,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,257,000 342,000/0.3 231,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 1,074,000 382,000/0.3 276,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 1/13/20), Previous Week (w/o 1/6/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/14/19). Season to date, Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-1/19/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-1/20/19). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





