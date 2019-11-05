RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Outdelivers CBS' THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

ABC News' "Nightline" averaged 1.077 million Total Viewers, 380,000 Adults 25-54 and 278,000 Adults 18-49 during the week of Oct. 28, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" outdelivered CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (357,000 and 271,000, respectively) by 23,000 Adults 25-54 and by 7,000 Adults 18-49.

"Nightline" slashed its year-to-year margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by more than half in Adults 25-54 (-57% - 29,000 vs. 68,000) and Adults 18-49 (-56% - 21,000 vs. 48,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+45,000 - 405,000 vs. 360,000) and Adults 18-49 (+31,000 - 292,000 vs. 261,000).

In addition, "Nightline" is slashing its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" by more than half in both in Adults 25-54 (-68% - 24,000 vs. 74,000) and Adults 18-49 (-53% - 27,000 vs. 57,000) to its closest-ever performances in both key adult measures in the 6 season the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-15 season.





