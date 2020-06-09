RATINGS: NBC Wins Demo Race with Originals on Monday

NBC (3.346 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) was still the network to beat among adults 18-49 with its original mix of "The Titan Games" (3.894 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1), "The Wall" (3.738 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) and "Songland" (2.406 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3).

CBS (3.592 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) remained the most-watched network despite its all-repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (4.060 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (3.559 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5), "All Rise" (3.061 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #10) and "Bull" (3.906 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

Next up was ABC (2.428 million viewers, #T3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with the launch of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" (2.428 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.428 million viewers, #T3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) offered up second runs of "9-1-1" (2.573 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2.283 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

And finally, repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.903 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.944 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) plus a new "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.665 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.794 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Titan Games

-12.50% - The Wall

-16.67% - Songland

-50.00% - Roswell, New Mexico

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - THE TITAN GAMES (vs. AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (Repeat))

+16.67% - THE WALL (vs. AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (Repeat))

0.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. THE BIG STAGE (Repeats))

-16.67% - Songland (vs. Dateline NBC)

-90.91% - The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! (vs. Various)

