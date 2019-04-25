RATINGS: NBC Tops Viewers, Shares in Demo Honors on Wednesday

NBC (7.591 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) was the top draw on Wednesday with its original lineup of "Chicago Med" (7.714 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T4), "Chicago Fire" (8.012 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2) and "Chicago PD" (7.047 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T4).

CBS (5.347 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) then was the number two network with its trio of "Survivor: Edge of Extinction" (7.358 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1), "The Amazing Race 31" (4.753 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T4) and "SEAL Team" (3.929 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #8).

Next up was FOX (3.435 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) with fresh installments from "Empire" (3.800 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T2) and "Star" (3.071 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #7).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.614 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "The Goldbergs" (3.302 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9), "Schooled" (2.730 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10), "Modern Family" (2.576 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10) and "Single Parents" (2.006 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12) plus a new "Whiskey Cavalier" (2.534 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12).

And finally, closing out the night on The CW (0.651 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) were new episodes of "Riverdale" (0.756 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #14) and "Jane the Virgin" (0.545 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Riverdale

0.00% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. 4/3/19)

0.00% - Empire

0.00% - CHICAGO MED (vs. 4/3/19)

0.00% - CHICAGO PD (vs. 4/3/19)

0.00% - Star

0.00% - SEAL Team

0.00% - Jane the Virgin

-6.67% - Survivor: Edge of Extinction

-16.67% - THE AMAZING RACE 31

-20.00% - Whiskey Cavalier

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+83.33% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Repeat))

+42.86% - CHICAGO PD (vs. CHICAGO PD (Repeat))

+25.00% - CHICAGO MED (vs. The Blacklist)

+25.00% - THE AMAZING RACE 31 (vs. SEAL Team)

0.00% - SEAL TEAM (vs. Code Black)

-12.50% - Survivor: Edge of Extinction

-20.00% - WHISKEY CAVALIER (vs. Designated Survivor)

-25.00% - Star

-25.00% - Riverdale

-31.25% - Empire

-50.00% - JANE THE VIRGIN (vs. The Originals)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.9/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.7/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.3/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/2; "Late Show," 0.2/2 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households with an encore; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.8/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49 with an encore; "Late Late Show," 0.2/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.7/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





Related Articles View More TV Stories