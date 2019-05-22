RATINGS: NBC Tops Night of Finales in Demos on Tuesday

NBC (6.335 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) took home the adults 18-49 crown on Tuesday with the season finales to "The Village" (4.245 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and "The Voice" (7.379 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2).

CBS (7.768 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was a close second with the season finale of "NCIS" (11.935 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1), the debut of "Blood & Treasure" (6.459 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and a second "Blood & Treasure" (4.910 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

Next up was ABC (2.694 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and its finale lineup of "American Housewife" (3.635 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "The Kids Are Alright" (2.958 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "Black-ish" (2.917 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and "Bless This Mess" (2.807 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) plus a new "1969" (1.925 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #12).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.252 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) offered up a new "MasterChef Junior" (2.877 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and the season finale of "Mental Samurai" (1.627 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

And finally, a repeat "The Flash" (0.738 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13) and a new "The 100" (0.778 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13) rounded out the night on The CW (0.758 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - 1969

+25.00% - Mental Samurai

+16.67% - Black-ish

+14.29% - MasterChef Junior

+10.00% - The Voice

+9.09% - NCIS

0.00% - The Village

0.00% - The Kids Are Alright

0.00% - Bless This Mess

-12.50% - American Housewife

-33.33% - The 100

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+60.00% - MASTERCHEF JUNIOR (vs. Hancock (Repeat))

0.00% - MENTAL SAMURAI (vs. Hancock (Repeat))

0.00% - NCIS

0.00% - Blood & Treasure - 9:00 (vs. NCIS (Repeat))

0.00% - Blood & Treasure - 10:00 (vs. 48 Hours: NCIS)

-20.00% - 1969 (vs. For the People)

-26.67% - The Voice

-33.33% - The 100

-40.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-45.45% - THE VILLAGE (vs. THE VOICE Recap)

-56.25% - BLACK-ISH (vs. The Middle)

-66.67% - THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT (vs. The Middle)

-70.83% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Roseanne)





Related Articles View More TV Stories