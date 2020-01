RATINGS: NBC Tops Demos; CBS Wins in Total Viewers

NBC (5.302 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) held off the demo competition on Tuesday with its mix of "Ellen's Game of Games" (4.703 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2), "This Is Us" (6.503 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "New Amsterdam" (4.699 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

CBS (8.993 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) was a close second with its trio of "NCIS" (11.232 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2), "FBI" (9.201 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #5) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (6.547 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Next up was FOX (3.048 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with fresh installments of "The Resident" (3.976 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6) and "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (2.120 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.874 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up originals from "The Conners" (5.414 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2), "Bless This Mess" (3.279 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), "Mixed-ish" (2.370 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "Black-ish" (2.226 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "Emergence" (1.978 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13).

And finally, new episodes from "Arrow" (0.921 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T13) and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.721 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15) on The CW (0.821 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+12.50% - FBI

0.00% - This Is Us

0.00% - NCIS

0.00% - THE CONNERS (vs. 12/10/19)

0.00% - Ellen's Game of Games

0.00% - The Resident

0.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. 12/10/19)

0.00% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

0.00% - Black-ish

0.00% - Emergence

-12.50% - FBI: Most Wanted

-12.50% - New Amsterdam

-28.57% - Mixed-ish

-40.00% - Arrow

-60.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - THE RESIDENT (vs. LETHAL WEAPON (Repeat))

+20.00% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK (vs. The Gifted)

+12.50% - FBI

-12.50% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. NCIS: New Orleans)

-16.67% - NCIS (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)

-16.67% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-26.32% - This Is Us

-30.00% - New Amsterdam

-33.33% - The Conners

-33.33% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

-37.50% - Ellen's Game of Games

-37.50% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

-50.00% - Arrow (vs. The Flash)

-50.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. Roswell, New Mexico)

-57.14% - Emergence (vs. The Rookie)





