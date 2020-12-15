RATINGS: NBC Tops Charts With THE VOICE

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/14/20):

NBC (6.307 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) held off the competition on Monday thanks to the penultimate "The Voice" (7.625 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and week two of "Nurses" (3.671 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3).

ABC (3.181 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) was a close second with a special "The Bachelorette" (3.873 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) plus "The Shot: Race for the Vaccine - A Special Edition of 20/20" (1.797 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Next up was CBS (4.688 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its fall finales from "The Neighborhood" (5.148 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.740 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #5), "All Rise" (4.022 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "Bull" (5.098 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.035 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) offered up "LA's Finest" (1.227 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #9) and "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (0.842 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #10).

And finally, The CW (0.490 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with its annual "iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2020" (0.516 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) and a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.413 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Nurses

+25.00% - The Voice

0.00% - All Rise

0.00% - LA's Finest (vs. 11/30/20)

-14.29% - The Neighborhood

-16.67% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-20.00% - Bull (vs. 11/30/20)

-50.00% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+42.86% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. The Great Christmas Light Fight)

0.00% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds (vs. PRODIGAL SON (Repeat))

0.00% - The Shot: Race for the Vaccine - A Special Edition of 20/20 (vs. JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE After Darth: A Star Wars Special)

-14.29% - Nurses (vs. Holidays with the Houghs)

-23.08% - The Voice

-25.00% - LA's Finest (vs. Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos - Holidays 2019)

-33.33% - The Neighborhood

-37.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-41.18% - iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2020 (vs. Various)

-42.86% - All Rise

-42.86% - Bull

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/16/19):

NBC (7.606 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the top draw on Monday thanks to a new "The Voice" (9.072 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and the special "Holidays with the Houghs" (4.675 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

CBS (6.152 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) took home the silver with its fall finale mix of "The Neighborhood" (6.555 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (6.236 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3), "All Rise" (5.568 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and "Bull" (6.492 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

Next up was ABC (2.880 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with its lineup of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (3.859 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3), the season finale of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (2.972 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #8) and "Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special" (1.808 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.470 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up the special "Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos - Holidays 2019" (1.828 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9) alongside a repeat "Prodigal Son" (1.111 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

And finally, a rebroadcast of "Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us" (0.822 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and the special "Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019" (0.766 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) rounded out the night on The CW (0.794 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - All Rise

+18.18% - The Voice

+16.67% - Bull

+14.29% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 8:00

-33.33% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 9:00

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - ALL RISE (vs. MAGNUM P.I. (Repeat))

+16.67% - Bull (vs. Bull (Repeat))

+14.29% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

+14.29% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 8:00

0.00% - Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos - Holidays 2019 (vs. THE RESIDENT (Repeat))

0.00% - GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2019 (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Repeat))

-10.00% - The Neighborhood

-14.29% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 9:00

-18.75% - The Voice

-33.33% - JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE After Darth: A Star Wars Special (vs. The Year in Memoriam 2018)

-41.67% - Holidays with the Houghs (vs. America's Got Talent: A Holiday of Champions)

Source: Nielsen Media Research