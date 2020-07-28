RATINGS: NBC, THE TITAN GAMES Top Demos on Monday

NBC Remained the Demo Champ on Monday

NBC (3.152 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) remained the demo champ on Monday thanks to a new "The Titan Games" (3.682 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) followed by repeats of "The Wall" (2.945 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (2.830 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

CBS (3.198 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) was the most-watched broadcaster with its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (3.901 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (3.446 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "All Rise" (2.630 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "Bull" (3.289 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).

Next up was FOX (2.045 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) with second runs of "9-1-1" (2.049 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "9-1-1: Lone Star" (2.042 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.377 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T4) opted for a repeat of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" (1.377 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

And finally, The CW (0.820 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T4) rounded out the night with a new "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.001 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.921 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and the special "Penn & Teller: Try This At Home Too" (0.680 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Titan Games

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us)

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Try This At Home Too (vs. Whose Line Is It Anyway?/Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Repeat))

-12.50% - THE TITAN GAMES (vs. American Ninja Warrior)

