RATINGS: NBC Results For The Late-Night Week Of May 25-29

With an encore week of "Best Of - Staff Picks" episodes, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has finished #1 for the late-night ratings week of May 25-29 head to head versus the ABC and CBS competition in the key adult 18-49 demographic, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In their head to head half-hour from 11:30 p.m.-midnight ET in adults 18-49, the "Tonight" encores outrated ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (which included in its averages three originals and one rebroadcast, 0.38 vs. 0.34), as well as in adults 25-54 (0.55 vs. 0.49) and most other key demographics.

Versus rebroadcasts of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET, "Tonight" prevailed in 10 of 10 key ratings categories, averaging a 0.33 in adults 18-49 versus Colbert's 0.21. In adults 25-54, it was a 0.50 for Fallon and a 0.33 for Colbert."

The 0.33 rating equals "Tonight's" best in five weeks (since a 0.36 for the week of April 20-24). Last week's 1.886 million viewers is also a "Tonight" high since April 20-24 (1.987 million).

At 12:35 a.m. ET, an encore week of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" finished #1 versus rebroadcasts of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers (including a tie in men 18-34). Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus "Late Late Show" in each of those key ratings measures.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of May 25-29. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.33 rating, 3 share (R)

CBS "Late Show," 0.21/2 (R) *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.32/3 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2 *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.16/2 (R)

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.12/1 (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.11/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.886 million viewers (R)

CBS "Late Show," 1.727 million viewers (R) *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 2.107 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.516 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.847 million viewers (R)

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.726 million viewers (R) *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.520 million viewers (R)

* Monday's ABC and CBS shows are excluded from these averages due to the Memorial Day holiday. Friday's "Kimmel" was an encore.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.43/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.043 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.571 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.986 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.438 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.292 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.210 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.665 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF MAY 25-29

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," preempted

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.11 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.26

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," preempted

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.327 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.666 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.489 million viewers

