RATINGS: NBC Remains on Top with SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Here are the highlights of the 17 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/20/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

NBC (10.529 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.8, #1) took home top honors on Sunday with its usual mix of "Football Night in America #1" (4.477 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #7), "Football Night in America #2" (4.932 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #5), "Football Night in America #3" (10.672 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 2.8, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (12.830 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.4, #2).

CBS (9.664 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #2) was the silver draw with a full hour of "NFL Overrun" (20.622 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.4, #1) followed by "60 Minutes" (10.236 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.4, #4), "Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event" (5.152 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "The 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays" (2.645 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14).

Next up was ABC (4.036 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with its annual broadcast of "The Sound of Music" (4.036 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.460 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up its repeat lineup of "The Simpsons" (3.603 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.0, #6), "Bob's Burgers" (1.772 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), "The Moodys" (0.970 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11), another "The Moodys" (0.733 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14), "Bob's Burgers" (0.774 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) and "Family Guy" (0.910 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.460 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with an encore of "Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019" (0.589 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) and a new "The Outpost" (0.330 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

#DIV/0! - The Outpost

+100.00% - 60 Minutes

-12.82% - Sunday Night Football

-18.18% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-20.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-38.89% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+133.33% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. The Christmas Caroler Challenge)

-12.50% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-15.00% - Sunday Night Football

-18.18% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-28.57% - Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event (vs. THE PRICE IS RIGHT at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza)

-33.33% - The 22nd Annual A Home for the Holidays

-42.11% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

Here are the highlights of the 16 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/22/19):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

NBC (12.253 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.2, #1) was the top draw on Sunday thanks to its penultimate weeks of "Football Night in America #1" (5.094 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T6), "Football Night in America #2" (7.647 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.9, #4), "Football Night in America #3" (12.627 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 3.2, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (14.532 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 4.0, #2).

The silver went to FOX (8.547 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.4, #2) with a full hour of "The OT" (17.437 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.6, #1) followed by repeats of "The Masked Singer" (4.322 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.4, #5) and another "The Masked Singer" (3.882 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T6).

Next up was CBS (4.012 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its mix of "60 Minutes" (6.053 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9), "The Price Is Right at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza" (5.409 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #8), "A Home for the Holidays" (2.353 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) and a repeat "NCIS: New Orleans" (2.234 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.612 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for a repeat "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown" (2.323 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) alongside new episodes of "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (2.411 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10) and "The Year: 2019" (2.858 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T10).

And finally, week two of "The Christmas Caroler Challenge" (0.511 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) and another "The Christmas Caroler Challenge" (0.445 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T15) rounded out the night on The CW (0.478 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE - 8:00

0.00% - THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE - 9:00

-9.09% - Sunday Night Football

-9.52% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-13.51% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-21.43% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-25.00% - 60 Minutes

-33.33% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. 11/17/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE - 9:00 (vs. Charmed (Repeat))

-5.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-11.11% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. Various (Repeats))

-13.04% - Sunday Night Football

-20.00% - The Year: 2019

-21.95% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-26.67% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-50.00% - THE CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE - 8:00 (vs. Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic (Repeat))

-61.11% - THE PRICE IS RIGHT at Night: A Holiday Extravaganza (vs. 60 Minutes)

-62.50% - A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (vs. Madam Secretary)

-89.47% - 60 MINUTES (vs. NFL Overrun)

Source: Nielsen Media Research