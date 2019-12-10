RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT Wins Another Straight Week

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1 most-watched newscast for another straight week - #1 in the key A25-54 and A18-49 demos, according to Nielsen Media Research (see the below chart).

Nightly News wins every night this past week in the key news demo most-valued by advertisers.

Nightly News is the 4th most-watched television program for the week in total viewers (excluding sports & syndication), marking the second straight week the newscast has ranked among the top 5.

Among A25-54, Nightly averages 1.748 million viewers, ahead of ABC by +6,000 and CBS by +634,000 (+57%).

Among A18-49, Nightly posts 1.234 million viewers, leading ABC by +48,000 (+4%) and CBS by +463,000 (+60%).

Last week, Nightly featured an exclusive interview with Uber Chief legal counsel Tony West following the release of the company's safety report. And last night, Cynthia McFadden sat down with a former Boeing manager who spoke out for the first time on television about how he warned Boeing about problems months before two of its 737 Max airplanes crashed.

2019 BROADCAST YEAR-TO-DATE

Nightly News is #1 in both A25-54 and A18-49 and continues to lead for the year.

WEEK OF 12/2/2019 RATINGS CHART

Program P25-54

Imps P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1,748 1,234 8,244 CBS EVENING NEWS 1,114 771 5,850 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1,742 1,186 9,027

Note: Nightly News, World News Tonight and CBS Evening News' ratings are comprised of telecasts with regular titling and include overnight airings on owned stations. World News Tonight's ratings also include 3:30pm airings in Los Angeles and San Francisco. World News Tonight was rated for 4 days this past week.





