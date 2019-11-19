RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Is #1 Most-Watched Sunday Show Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, November 17 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Chris Murphy, and Democrat presidential contender Deval Patrick and averaged 3.426 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by +18 percent (+530,000) and CBS's Face the Nation by nine percent (+284,000). Compared to last Sunday, MTP's total viewership was up six percent (+192,000), and compared to the same Sunday last year, MTP was also up six percent (+191,000) among total viewers.

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 781,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned in to the Sunday program: +11 percent (+77,000) more than ABC and +13 percent (+89,000) more than CBS. Compared to last Sunday, MTP was up seven percent (+54,000).

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over ABC in eight years and CBS in nine years. Season-to-date, MTP is up one percent (+23,000) among total viewers versus this point in the prior season and is the only Sunday Affairs program up season-to-date among total viewers.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition combined among A25-54 key demo viewers and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 1.280 million total viewers and 318,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





