RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN is the Week's #1 Syndicated Talk Show

During the week of Oct. 5, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" topped "Dr. Phil" by 3% in Total Viewers (2.617 million vs. 2.532 million) and by 29% with Women 25-54 (0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating) to rank as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" also ranked as the week's No. 1 Syndicated talk show in Households (1.9 rating), tying "Dr. Phil." In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 Syndicated talk show in four of its five weeks of the new season in Households, Total Viewers and Women 25-54.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" once again held double-digit advantages over the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" in Households (+19% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.6 rating), Total Viewers (+17% - 2.617 million vs. 2.243 million), Women 25-54 (+29% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and in the key news demo of Adults 25-54 (+20% - 0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

A month into its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" continues to rank as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show of the season in Total Viewers, topping "Dr. Phil" (2.574 million vs. 2.510 million). In addition, "Live" is the season's No. 1 daytime talk show (syndicated or network) among Women 25-54 (0.9 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Photo Credit: David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment

