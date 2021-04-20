RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Ranks as the Most-Watched Daytime Talk Show for the 2nd Week in a Row

During the week of April 5, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" to stand as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Total Viewers (+4% - 2.448 million vs. 2.277 million) and Women 25-54 (+33% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating), while tying "Dr. Phil" for No. 1 in Households (1.7 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked or tied as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in 19 of the last 20 weeks across all three Nielsen measures.

For the 2nd week in a row and for the 5th time this season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the most-watched daytime - network or syndicated - talk show (2.448 million). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 57th consecutive week (including 12 weeks of ties) as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) - since the week of 3/9/20.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 6% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating), by 4% in Total Viewers (2.448 million vs. 2.348 million) and by 14% among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, leading runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 7% in Total Viewers (2.634 million vs 2.465 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" nearly doubles "Ellen" in Households (+90% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.0 rating) and leads by enormous double-digit margins in Total Viewers (+80% - 2.448 million vs. 1.235 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).