RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Marks Its 52nd Straight Week as Daytime's No. 1 Talk Show Among Women 25-54
In its 33rd season, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” is the season’s No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures.
During the week of March 1, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 52nd consecutive week as the No. 1 daytime - network or syndicated - talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) - since the week of 3/9/20. In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as this season's No. 1 daytime talk show with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).
In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, leading runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.666 million vs. 2.516 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).
On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+77% - 2.666 million vs. 1.506 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week in both Households (+6% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating) and Total Viewers (+2% - 2.592 million vs. 2.533 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stood as the only daytime talk show to post week-to-week growth in Households (+6%).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), 8% among Total Viewers (2.592 million vs. 2.403 million) and 33% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating) to stand as the week's No. 1 syndicated talk show.
