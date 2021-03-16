RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Marks Its 52nd Straight Week as Daytime's No. 1 Talk Show Among Women 25-54

During the week of March 1, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 52nd consecutive week as the No. 1 daytime - network or syndicated - talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) - since the week of 3/9/20. In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as this season's No. 1 daytime talk show with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, leading runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.666 million vs. 2.516 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+77% - 2.666 million vs. 1.506 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week in both Households (+6% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating) and Total Viewers (+2% - 2.592 million vs. 2.533 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stood as the only daytime talk show to post week-to-week growth in Households (+6%).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), 8% among Total Viewers (2.592 million vs. 2.403 million) and 33% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating) to stand as the week's No. 1 syndicated talk show.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).