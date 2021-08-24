RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Builds for the 2nd Straight Week in Total Viewers to Hit an 11-Week High

During the week of Aug. 9, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built for the 2nd straight week in Total Viewers (+9% - 2.479 million vs. 2.264 million) to hit an 11-week high - since the week of 5/24/21. "Live" was also up for the 2nd week in a row in Households (+6% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating) and grew week to week by 17% with Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" soared over the same week last year by 23% in Total Viewers (2.479 million vs. 2.016 million on w/o 8/10/20), building year over year for the 2nd consecutive week and in 8 of the last 9 weeks. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" also improved over the year-ago week by 6% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating on w/o 8/10/20.)

For the 14th week running, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.479 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the most-watched daytime talk show - network or syndicated - in Total Viewers (2.479 million). In addition, "Live" stood as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 for the 75th straight week (including 13 weeks of ties) - since the week of 3/9/20. In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime talk show this season among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, topping "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating), by 9% in Total Viewers (2.569 million vs. 2.348 million) and by 33% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" doubles "Ellen" among Women 25-54 (+100% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.4 rating) and leads by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+80% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.0 rating) and Total Viewers (+85% - 2.569 million vs. 1.389 million).