RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Builds Over the Year-Ago May Sweep in Households

During the May 2019 sweep, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the year-ago May by 5% in Households (2.2 rating vs. 2.1 rating) and held even year to year among Women 25-54 (0.9 rating), while both "Dr. Phil" (-13% and -8%, respectively) and "Ellen" (-5% and -20%, respectively) posted declines from May 2018.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" finished the May 2019 sweep as the No. 2 Syndicated talk show, leading "Ellen" by double digits in Households (+10% - 2.2 rating vs. 2.0 rating) and Women 25-54 (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating) and improving its ranks from May 2018 when it tied "Ellen" for No. 2 in Homes and ranked No. 3 with Women 25-54.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" for the 3rd straight sweep period in Households (+16% - 2.2 rating vs. 1.9 rating) and Women 25-54 (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating). "Live" also beat "TODAY" among Adults 25-54 for the first time during a sweep period and by a sizable margin of 40% (0.7 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

During the week of May 20, 2019, which included the final three days of the May 2019 sweep, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 5% in Households to match a 5-week high (2.2 rating vs. 2.1 rating) and by 11% with Women 25-54 to hit a 4-week high (1.0 rating vs. 0.9 rating)-since the weeks of 4/15/19 and 4/22/19, respectively.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" topped "Ellen" for the 13th consecutive week in Households (+10% - 2.2 rating vs. 2.0 rating) and for the 12th straight week with Women 25-54 (+25% - 1.0 rating vs. 0.8 rating) to rank as the week's No. 2 Syndicated talk show, behind only "Dr. Phil."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" for the 21st week in a row (and on every single week of 2019) in Households (+16% - 2.2 rating vs. 1.9 rating), for the 16th week running among Women 25-54 (+25% - 1.0 rating vs. 0.8 rating) and for the 13th consecutive week in Adults 25-54 (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).





