RATINGS: L.A.'S FINEST Debuted as Top-Rated TV Drama

Season One of the Spectrum Originals hit drama L.A.'S FINEST has locked up over 3 million viewers to date. During the week of its release (May 13, 2019 week of broadcast finales), the Sony Pictures Television-produced series debuted as a top-rated TV drama, becoming the #1 drama among broadcast series and #2 drama overall second only to "Game of Thrones" in Spectrum homes, beating all broadcast and SVOD dramas. The unstoppable series continues to add viewership through its 16th week (per Nielsen live+35 ratings, LAF 35 day reach, May-September 2019).

All thirteen episodes of the hit drama's first season are available to binge free and on-demand, exclusively to Spectrum's subscribers. "L.A.'s Finest" goes back into production for Season Two on September 16 and will premiere in 2020.

Season One followed Syd Burnett (Union), and her LAPD partner Nancy McKenna (Alba), taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits. Syd and Nancy became a force to be reckoned with - on the streets, and in each other's lives. Season Two finds Syd and McKenna forced to rely on each other more than ever before in both their personal and professional lives as they take on a new and deadly adversary threatening to unleash chaos on the streets of Los Angeles

"L.A.'s Finest" is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba executive produce alongside the show's creators Brandon Margolis ("The Blacklist") and Brandon Sonnier ("The Blacklist") as well as Jerry Bruckheimer ("Bad Boys"), Jonathan Littman ("CSI" franchise), KristieAnne Reed ("Lucifer"), Pam Veasey ("CSI:NY"), Doug Belgrad ("Peter Rabbit"), Jeff Gaspin ("To Tell the Truth"), John Dove ("Chicago P.D."), Jeff Morrone ("Atomic Blonde") and Anton Cropper ("Suits").





