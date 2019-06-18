RATINGS: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! is Number One Late-Night Talk Show for the 3rd Straight Week

During the week of June 10, 2019, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ranked as the No. 1 late-night talk show for the 3rd week in a row among Adults 18-49 (650,000), dominating NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" by 26% (517,000) and CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" by 63% (399,000).

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" delivered the week's Top 2 late-night telecasts in Adults 18-49 with its Monday (1.118 million on 6/10/19) and Thursday (882,000 on 6/13/19) broadcasts, respectively. In fact, Monday's "Kimmel" marked the strongest telecast for any late-night talk show on any network so far this year with Adults 18-49.

Coming off a season high set the prior week, "Kimmel" held steady week to week with Adults 18-49 (650,000 vs. 669,000) to post its 2nd best performance this season.

"Kimmel" grew over the year-ago week (1.840 million and 493,000 on w/o 6/11/18) by 4% in Total Viewers and 32% with Adults 18-49 to stand as the only 11:35 p.m. talk show to deliver year-to-year gains, as CBS' "Colbert" (-7% and -20%, respectively) and NBC's "Fallon" (-10% and -18%, respectively) posted declines.

PROGRAM AVERAGES Total Viewers A18-49 (000)

ABC's "Kimmel" 1,912,000 650,000

CBS' "Colbert" 2,676,000 399,000

NBC's "Fallon" 1,965,000 517,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live + Same Day National Program Ratings for the weeks of 6/10/19, 6/3/19 and 6/11/18 & 2019 = 1/1-6/16/19 or as dated.





