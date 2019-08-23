RATINGS: Hallmark Channel's GOOD WITCH Concludes Fifth Season as #2 Scripted Series on Cable

Hallmark Channel's "Good Witch" wrapped up on Sunday with stellar ratings, claiming the #2 spot among scripted series on ad-supported cable. The original series, now concluding its fifth season, propelled the network to rank #1 in Household rating on Sundays, further lifting Hallmark CHANNEL to be the highest-rated and most-watched cable network on the weekends[1]. Overall, the ten episodes averaged a 2.8 Household rating, 2.8 million Total Viewers, and 419,000 Women 25-54, becoming the highest-rated and most-watched season of "Good Witch" in series history.

"When the first 'Good Witch' original movie premiered on Hallmark CHANNEL in 2008, we couldn't have foreseen that those characters would instantly become a beloved fixture in the imaginations of our viewers, let alone that we would go on to produce ten more movies and develop what has become one of the most successful primetime series on cable," said Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming and Network Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks. "As we wrap up Season Five on a high note, we are beginning to cook up some magic for next season that we know our fans will love."

The finale episode delivered a 3.0 Household rating, 3 million Total Viewers, 414,000 Women 25-54 and was the highest-rated and most-watched program of the day and second highest-rated program of the week, excluding news.

Key Nielsen Highlights (Live +3)

Sunday, August 18 - "Good Witch" Season Five Finale

· Averaged a 3.0 Household rating, 3 million Total Viewers, and 414,000 Women 25-54

· Season finale episode ranked as the highest-rated and most-watched program of the day and second highest-rated and most-watched non-news program of the week

· Elevated Hallmark CHANNEL to be the highest-rated cable network on Sunday and the highest-rated and most-watched during Weekend Prime

· Reached 3.6 million unduplicated Total Viewers

Source: Nielsen, August 12 - 18, 2019

Season Five Overall Results

· The ten episodes that aired in Season Five averaged a 2.8 Household rating, 2.8 million Total Viewers, and 419,000 Women 25-54 becoming the highest-rated and most-watched season of "Good Witch" in series history

· Season Five ranked as the second highest-rated and most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable

· Propelled network to become the highest-rated cable network on Sundays and the highest-rated and most-watched cable network on weekends among Households, excluding news

· Reached over 9.7 million unduplicated Total Viewers

Source: Nielsen, June 3 - August 18, 2019

[1] From 6/3-8/18/19. Among Households, Excluding news.





