Video: Watch the Trailer for Chris Fleming's HBO Special LIVE AT THE PALACE

Chris Fleming will make his HBO comedy special debut in Chris Fleming: Live At The Palace, premiering Friday, February 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The comedy special will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. Check out the trailer now.

From the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago, comedian Chris Fleming bursts onto the screen with a blend of skillful storytelling and WILD physicality in his first HBO stand-up special. A high-energy performer who seamlessly pivots from one everyday topic to another, from Trader Joe’s to Oreos, NPR, and dog breeds, Fleming bounds across the stage as he shares his unique takes on masculinity, conga lines, and more.

“I hereby decree my first HBO special will soon be available for you to consume - please enjoy and feel free to dance along. Thank you and thank you HBO!!” said Fleming.

“Chris Fleming brings it full force to this special — once you’ve seen him, nothing else quite compares," shared Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials. "His jokes are exquisitely precise, and his physical comedy is so borderline acrobatic that you discover something new to laugh at every time. Whether it’s a perfect impression of a crab walk or an intricate joke about Tillamook cheese, his work is a master class in and of itself.”

The special is written and performed by Chris Fleming. Executive producers areChris Fleming, Alex Bach, Daniel Powell, Molly Mandel, Olivia Doud, Conan O’Brien, and Jeff Ross. It is directed by Bill Benz.

Fleming is a comedian, actor, and writer. As a stand-up, Fleming has toured theaters nationwide with “Chris Fleming Live,” “Showpig,” “Boba Everyday,” and “Tricky Tricky.” His debut stand-up special, “Hell,” produced by Jax and Jen Statsky, is available to stream on Peacock.

On screen, Fleming has appeared in “Abbott Elementary,” “Loot,” “Corporate,” and the feature film “The Last Laugh,” starring Richard Dreyfuss and Chevy Chase. As a voice actor, his credits include “The Great North,” “Twelve Forever,” “Summer Camp Island,” and “Adventure Time: Distant Lands.”