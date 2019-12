RATINGS: FOX Wins Big with THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

FOX (13.638 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.7, #1) got another boost on Thursday with its presentations of "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (11.582 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.9, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (14.049 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.9, #1).

ABC (4.124 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was a distant second with its annual telecast of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (4.954 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #4) followed by the original movie "Same Time, Next Christmas" (3.709 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

Next up was CBS (5.263 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its mix of "Young Sheldon" (8.390 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3), "The Unicorn" (5.832 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Mom" (5.981 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Carol's Second Act" (4.685 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and "Evil" (3.346 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.651 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up "A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas Special" (3.125 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7) and a new "Making It" (1.702 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #11).

And finally, The CW (0.962 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) rounded out the night with new episodes from "Supernatural" (1.066 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12) and "Legacies" (0.857 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Supernatural (vs. 11/21/19)

+50.00% - Legacies (vs. 11/21/19)

+44.44% - Thursday Night Football (vs. 11/21/19)

+31.82% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game (vs. 11/21/19)

+14.29% - THE UNICORN (vs. 11/21/19)

+10.00% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. 11/21/19)

0.00% - Mom (vs. 11/21/19)

0.00% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. 11/21/19)

0.00% - Evil (vs. 11/21/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+70.59% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

+69.57% - Thursday Night Football

0.00% - MAKING IT (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Repeat))

-14.29% - Same Time, Next Christmas (vs. The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition)

-25.00% - Legacies

-25.00% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Murphy Brown)

-28.57% - Evil (vs. SWAT)

-33.33% - Mom

-40.00% - Supernatural

-47.62% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. The Big Bang Theory)

-50.00% - THE UNICORN (vs. Young Sheldon)





