RATINGS: FOX Tops Demo Race on Monday with 9-1-1

FOX (5.456 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) claimed solo demo honors on Monday thanks to fresh installments from "9-1-1" (7.113 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.799 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3).

NBC (7.137 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) then was a close second with originals from "The Voice" (8.664 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2) and "Bluff City Law" (4.084 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

Next up was ABC (6.139 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and its new episodes from "Dancing with the Stars" (6.400 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5) and "The Good Doctor" (5.615 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.550 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) served up new episodes of "The Neighborhood" (5.612 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.329 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "All Rise" (5.230 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "Bull" (5.950 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.913 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the night with the return of "All American" (0.926 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.900 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - 9-1-1

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - All Rise

-6.25% - The Voice

-10.00% - The Good Doctor

-10.00% - Prodigal Son

-11.11% - Dancing with the Stars

-11.11% - The Neighborhood

-12.50% - Bluff City Law

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+77.78% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. The iHeartFestival Music Festival Night 2)

+50.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. The iHeartFestival Music Festival Night 2)

-14.29% - Bull

-22.22% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-25.00% - The Voice

-25.00% - The Good Doctor

-27.27% - Dancing with the Stars

-27.27% - The Neighborhood

-33.33% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-35.71% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

-58.82% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)





