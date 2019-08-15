RATINGS: FOX Holds Off Demo Competition; NBC Tops Total Viewers on Wednesday

FOX (2.764 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) remained the demo champ on Wednesday thanks to a new "MasterChef" (2.957 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) and week two of "BH90210" (2.570 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3).

NBC (4.585 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was the silver draw with the time period premieres of "America's Got Talent" (7.723 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) and "Songland" (3.655 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5) plus the season finale of "The InBetween" (2.377 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9).

Next up was CBS (3.099 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with a new "Big Brother 21" (4.282 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) alongside repeats of "SEAL Team" (2.578 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T9) and another "SEAL Team" (2.437 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.171 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up a repeat of "Press Your Luck" (3.217 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6) followed by the season finales of "Card Sharks" (3.227 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6) and "Match Game" (3.070 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

And finally, The CW (0.566 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with its second weeks of "Bulletproof" (0.635 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) and "Hypnotize Me" (0.497 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Songland (vs. 7/2/19)

0.00% - Card Sharks

0.00% - Match Game

0.00% - The InBetween

0.00% - Hypnotize Me

-9.09% - BIG BROTHER 21

-11.11% - MasterChef

-40.00% - BH90210

-50.00% - Bulletproof

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - CARD SHARKS (vs. Modern Family/American Housewife (Repeats))

0.00% - MATCH GAME (vs. SHARK TANK (Repeat))

-10.00% - BH90210 (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back)

-11.11% - MasterChef

-26.67% - America's Got Talent

-36.36% - Songland (vs. World of Dance)

-37.50% - BIG BROTHER 21

-50.00% - HYPNOTIZE ME (vs. Supergirl (Repeat))

-50.00% - Bulletproof (vs. Burden of Truth)

-63.64% - THE INBETWEEN (vs. World of Dance)





