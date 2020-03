RATINGS: FOX Dramas Hold Off Super Tuesday News Coverage

FOX (3.628 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) held off its news competition on Tuesday thanks to a new "The Resident" (4.795 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) and the return of "Empire" (2.461 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2).

In Super Tuesday coverage, NBC (2.814 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) led the way with "NBC News Decision 2020 Super Tuesday" (2.814 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) followed by "Super Tuesday: Your Voice Your Vote 2020" (2.719 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) on ABC (2.719 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and "CBS News Election Special Super Tuesday: High Stakes" (2.518 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) on CBS (2.518 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4).

And finally, repeats of "The Flash" (0.644 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.2, #6) and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.497 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.1, #7) closed out the night on The CW (0.570 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - THE RESIDENT (vs. 2/18/20)

-14.29% - Empire (vs. 12/17/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - THE RESIDENT (vs. MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (Repeat))

0.00% - Empire (vs. MasterChef Celebrity Showdown (Repeat))





