RATINGS: FOX Claims Top Honors with 'Thursday Night Football'

See highlights below!

Here are the highlights of the 14 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (10/29/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

FOX (7.927 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.2, #1) was back on top last night thanks to its weekly presentations of "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (6.927 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.8, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (8.127 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.3, #1).

The silver went to ABC (3.818 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) with the season finales of "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.148 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and "Press Your Luck" (3.494 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) alongside a new "Match Game" (2.813 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Next up was NBC (2.691 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with the return of "Superstore" (2.769 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) alongside new episodes of "Connecting..." (1.160 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Dateline NBC" (3.055 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (2.026 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up repeats of "Young Sheldon" (3.776 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "Mom" (2.927 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) plus the special "Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy" (1.375 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Star Trek: Discovery" (1.352 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

And finally, originals from "Supernatural" (0.918 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "The Outpost" (0.477 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #14) on The CW (0.697 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - MATCH GAME (vs. 10/8/20)

+20.00% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. 10/8/20)

+9.52% - Thursday Night Football

0.00% - CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (vs. 10/8/20)

0.00% - Dateline NBC

0.00% - The Outpost

-14.29% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

-33.33% - STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (vs. 10/15/20)

-33.33% - Supernatural

-60.00% - CONNECTING... (vs. 10/15/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - MATCH GAME (vs. How to Get Away with Murder)

0.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. Mysteries Decoded)

0.00% - Supernatural (vs. The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time)

-14.29% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. A Million Little Things)

-14.29% - Superstore

-20.69% - Thursday Night Football

-25.00% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

-36.36% - CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (vs. Grey's Anatomy)

-41.18% - DATELINE NBC (vs. Various)

-50.00% - STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (vs. Evil (Repeat))

-60.00% - CONNECTING... (vs. Perfect Harmony)

-60.00% - Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy (vs. Young Sheldon/The Unicorn (Repeats))

Here are the highlights of the 17 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (10/31/19):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

FOX (10.193 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.8, #1) coasted to another victory on Thursday with its presentations of "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (9.750 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.4, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (10.282 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.9, #1).

ABC (4.020 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was a distant second with originals from "Grey's Anatomy" (5.691 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3), "A Million Little Things" (4.138 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4) and "How to Get Away with Murder" (2.232 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13).

Next up was NBC (3.043 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its mix of "Superstore" (3.138 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "Perfect Harmony" (2.449 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), "The Good Place" (2.275 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "Will & Grace" (2.621 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.887 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.611 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "Young Sheldon" (5.764 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "The Unicorn" (3.786 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), another "Young Sheldon" (4.544 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), another "The Unicorn" (3.269 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13) and "Evil" (2.150 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13).

And finally, The CW (0.788 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with specials from "The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time" (0.973 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #16) and "Mysteries Decoded" (0.603 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #17).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - Perfect Harmony

+20.00% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

+20.00% - Will & Grace

+16.67% - The Good Place

0.00% - Thursday Night Football

0.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-12.50% - Superstore

-15.38% - Grey's Anatomy

-20.00% - How to Get Away with Murder

-22.22% - A Million Little Things

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+41.18% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

+38.10% - Thursday Night Football

0.00% - Will & Grace (vs. I Feel Bad)

-12.50% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. Will & Grace)

-12.50% - Superstore

-22.22% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-22.22% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. Station 19)

-26.67% - Grey's Anatomy

-28.57% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. The Good Place)

-50.00% - How to Get Away with Murder

-50.00% - The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time (vs. Supernatural)

-75.00% - MYSTERIES DECODED (vs. Legacies)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

Source: Nielsen Media Research

